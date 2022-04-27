Senior Gazprombank Executive Flees Russia to Join Ukraine War

Igor Volobuev, vice president of sanctioned Gazprombank, said he had fled Russia to join the war on the side of Ukraine, becoming at least the fifth senior executive known have made an abrupt exit since late February.

Volobuev told Russia’s The Insider independent news website and Ukraine’s liga.net business news site that he left Russia on March 2 and joined Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.

“I couldn’t watch from the sidelines what Russia was doing to my homeland,” Volobuev, who was born in northeastern Ukraine’s Okhtyrka city, said in interviews published late Tuesday.

“The Russians were killing my father, my acquaintances and close friends. My father lived in a cold basement for a month. People I had known since childhood told me they were ashamed of me.”

Volobuev, 50, said he was dismissed upon his exit after six years at Gazprombank and a 33-year career within state-owned Gazprom gas giant’s system.

“Nobody in Russia knows about [my departure],” the former executive said.

Volobuev said he was part of Gazprombank’s PR team tasked with undermining Ukraine’s gas transportation system in the eyes of European consumers to reduce its transit capacities.

The United States slapped sanctions on Gazprombank the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Volobuev also questioned official explanations of the back-to-back murder-suicides of former Gazprombank Vice President Vladislav Avaev in Moscow and former energy giant Novatek top manager Sergei Protosenya in Spain.

“I don’t believe that those were suicides,” he told liga.net, adding that Avail’s death may have been “staged because he may have known too much.”

Sberbank’s former first deputy chairman of the board Lev Khasis, Presidential envoy Anatoly Chubais, Yandex CEO Elena Bunina and Aeroflot deputy CEO Andrei Panov previously announced or were reported to have quit and relocated abroad since the war.