Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Senior Gazprombank Executive Flees Russia to Join Ukraine War

Igor Volobuev told Russian and Ukrainian media he left Russia on March 2 and joined Ukraine's territorial defense forces. screen grab

Igor Volobuev, vice president of sanctioned Gazprombank, said he had fled Russia to join the war on the side of Ukraine, becoming at least the fifth senior executive known have made an abrupt exit since late February.

Volobuev told Russia’s The Insider independent news website and Ukraine’s liga.net business news site that he left Russia on March 2 and joined Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.

“I couldn’t watch from the sidelines what Russia was doing to my homeland,” Volobuev, who was born in northeastern Ukraine’s Okhtyrka city, said in interviews published late Tuesday.

“The Russians were killing my father, my acquaintances and close friends. My father lived in a cold basement for a month. People I had known since childhood told me they were ashamed of me.”

Volobuev, 50, said he was dismissed upon his exit after six years at Gazprombank and a 33-year career within state-owned Gazprom gas giant’s system.

“Nobody in Russia knows about [my departure],” the former executive said.

Volobuev said he was part of Gazprombank’s PR team tasked with undermining Ukraine’s gas transportation system in the eyes of European consumers to reduce its transit capacities.

The United States slapped sanctions on Gazprombank the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Volobuev also questioned official explanations of the back-to-back murder-suicides of former Gazprombank Vice President Vladislav Avaev in Moscow and former energy giant Novatek top manager Sergei Protosenya in Spain.

“I don’t believe that those were suicides,” he told liga.net, adding that Avail’s death may have been “staged because he may have known too much.”

Sberbank’s former first deputy chairman of the board Lev Khasis, Presidential envoy Anatoly Chubais, Yandex CEO Elena Bunina and Aeroflot deputy CEO Andrei Panov previously announced or were reported to have quit and relocated abroad since the war.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Gazprom

Read more

HOLDING BACK

Gazprom Rejects Gas Transit Increase as Europe Faces Winter Fuel Crisis

The state-controlled company is coming under fire as gas prices surge in Europe.
CASHING IN

Russia Senses Opportunity in European Gas Price Crisis

The Kremlin says spiraling gas prices demonstrate the importance of Nord Stream 2, long-term contracts with Russia’s Gazprom.
ENERGY RELIANCE

Gazprom Sets Record High Gas Exports to Europe

Increased deliveries come as pressure over the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline grows.
Economy

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.