Kremlin-Installed Official in Ukraine Slams Russian Military Leaders Over Mounting Losses

A senior Kremlin-installed official in Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region lashed out at Russian military officials Thursday, a rare example of full-throated criticism from an official as Moscow faces mounting military losses to Kyiv.

“Many are saying that the Defense Minister — who allowed things to come to this — should simply shoot himself like a [real] officer,” Kirill Stremousov, the acting governor of Kherson’s Russia-installed administration, said in a four-minute video posted on his Telegram channel Thursday.

Stremousov noted that his harsh criticism was not directed at the entirety of Russia’s Defense Ministry but rather at a handful of “unskillful commanders.”

Ukrainian forces appeared to have been making sweeping advances in the southern region of Kherson in recent days, recapturing a number of strategically important towns.