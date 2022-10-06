Belarus Leader Bans Price Rises to Tackle Inflation

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday banned price increases with immediate effect to curb galloping inflation in the former Soviet country.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, is known for folksy eccentricities and radical suggestions, such as drinking a shot of vodka daily to ward off the coronavirus.

"From Oct. 6, all price increases are forbidden. Forbidden! From today. Not from tomorrow, from today. So that prices aren't driven up in the next 24 hours," Lukashenko told a meeting with officials.

He said consumer prices were "outrageous" and had increased by 18% year-on-year.