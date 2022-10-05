Putin Signs Bill Finalizing Ukraine Land Grab

Russian President Vladimir Putin finalized the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions Wednesday with laws and decrees signed as his forces’ losses on the battlefield continue to mount.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, as well as the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, are “accepted into the Russian Federation in line with federal constitutional law,” according to the four bills.

Putin had submitted the draft constitutional laws to lawmakers shortly after the four regions held referendums dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a sham last month.

Both houses of Russia’s parliament passed Putin’s bills unanimously this week.

In eight separate decrees, Putin ratified treaties formally recognizing the four annexed regions as Russian subjects and named their current leaders as “acting governors.”