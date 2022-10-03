Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia to 'Consult' Locals on Annexed Ukraine Regions' Borders – Kremlin

By AFP
Updated:
Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson region; Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporizhzhya region; Vladimir Putin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic; and Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People's Republic. kremlin.ru

Russia plans to confer with residents in two Moscow-annexed regions in Ukraine while determining the exact borders of the areas to be integrated into Russia, the Kremlin said Monday.

"We are going to continue to consult the populations of these regions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said referring to the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that are partially controlled by the Ukrainian military.

"No doubt, any configuration will depend only on the will of the people who live in a particular territory," he said.

President Vladimir Putin last week signed legislation integrating the regions into Russia — along with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — but the Kremlin did not specify whether Russia would formally annex the territory its forces didn't control.

In February, Putin recognized the independence of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics within borders that rebel fighters did not have control over.

Ukraine's forces in recent days have even been clawing back territory that Russian forces controlled in the annexed territories, particularly in Donetsk and Kherson.

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine

Read more

not November

Russia’s Annexation Votes Shelved Amid Ukraine Counteroffensive – Reports

“Nobody talks of November anymore,” a Kremlin source said of plans to hold annexation votes in occupied Ukrainian territories.
looming referendum

Russia Ruling Party Proposes Nov. 4 Annexation Votes For Occupied Ukraine

"It would be right and symbolic," said top United Russia official Andrei Turchak.
high stakes

On Risky Mission, UN Team Reaches Ukraine Nuclear Plant

After entering Russian-held territory, the 14-strong UN group reached the facility in the afternoon.
targeting collaborators

Assassinations Of Russia-Installed Officials On the Rise in Occupied Ukraine

At least nine shootings, car bombings and poisoning attempts have been reported in the last month.