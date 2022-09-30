Putin Annexes Occupied Ukraine Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions on Friday in one of the most significant turning points yet in the seven-month war on Kyiv.

Putin confirmed the annexation of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in a televised ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace's St. George's Hall.

Ukraine and its allies in the West have vowed never to recognize the annexation, calling it a blatant violation of Kyiv’s sovereignty.

“People living in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are becoming our citizens forever,” Putin said to a large round of applause.

“We will defend our land with all the means we have available to us,” Putin told the room filled with hundreds of officials, including the occupied regions’ Moscow-installed leaders.

Putin called on Ukraine to lay down its arms and return to peace talks with Russia, which Kyiv abandoned after widespread evidence of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians surfaced in the early months of the war.

“We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop hostilities and sit at the negotiating table,” he said.

After signing the annexation accords, Putin and the four Moscow-installed proxies could be seen joining hands and chanting "Russia!"

Russia’s parliament is expected to ratify the treaties next week, after which the four regions will formally become part of Russia.

The land grab caps a whirlwind 10 days in which the Kremlin announced a “partial” mobilization and staged referendums in the four annexed regions — condemned by the international community — that delivered large majorities in favor of unification with Russia.

It takes place seven months into Moscow’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, a campaign that has been marked by repeated military setbacks including the failure to take in the first months of the war and a rapid retreat from northeastern Ukraine earlier this month.

For Putin, the annexation is a last-gasp attempt to portray the war as a success, according to political analyst Abbas Gallyamov.

“By annexing the areas, Putin will try to portray that he is unbeaten. But the Kremlin is just going with the flow — it’s no longer a leader but a follower,” said Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin.

Combined with Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Kyiv in 2014, Russia now lays claim to roughly 20% of Ukraine’s lands.

Yet Russia does not control the entirety of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or Zaporizhzhia regions, and Ukraine has continued to regain ground in its ongoing counteroffensive.

Kyiv’s imminent encirclement of Lyman, a strategic town just north of the Donetsk region apparently defended by thousands of Russian troops, on Friday threatened to undermine choreographed annexation celebrations.

As Putin spoke in the Kremlin, hundreds of Russians were gathering in Red Square in front of a stage emblazoned with the words "Donetsk. Luhansk. Zaporizhzhia. Kherson. Russia!" for a state-orchestrated gathering that Putin is expected to attend later today.

This story is being updated.