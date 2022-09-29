Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Suspects Foreign 'State Involvement' in Nord Stream Leaks

By AFP
Updated:
Nord Stream 2

The Kremlin said Thursday that a foreign state was likely responsible for an incident that resulted in the leaks at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe.

"It's very difficult to imagine that such a terrorist act could happen without the involvement of a state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press briefing.

After explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage, a fourth leak was detected in the undersea gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe on Thursday.

"This is an extremely dangerous situation that requires urgent investigation," Peskov said. 

On Wednesday, Russia launched an "international terrorism" probe. 

Peskov said such an investigation "required the cooperation of several countries" but denounced an "acute shortage of communications and unwillingness of many countries to contact" Russia.

Moscow said Wednesday U.S. President Joe Biden was "obliged" to answer if Washington is behind the leaks.  

Moscow and Washington both denied involvement in the incident. 

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the leaks. 

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been shrouded in political tensions since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.  

Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions, but the pipelines still contained gas though they were not operational.

Read more about: Gas , Nord Stream

Read more

energy standoff

Scholz Opens Door To Extend Nuclear as Russia Squeezes Gas Supply

Scholz said Moscow's move to limit supplies sent a "difficult message" by creating doubt over Russia's commitment to its agreements.
cause and effect

Kremlin Blames Russia-Europe Gas Supply Problems on Western Sanctions

Western sanctions "do not allow the repair of equipment" critical for Nord Stream 1 to work at full capacity, the Kremlin said.
HOLDING BACK

Gazprom Rejects Gas Supply Increase to Europe

The Russian gas giant has booked only minimal capacity on pipelines to Europe for November.
CASHING IN

Russia Senses Opportunity in European Gas Price Crisis

The Kremlin says spiraling gas prices demonstrate the importance of Nord Stream 2, long-term contracts with Russia’s Gazprom.