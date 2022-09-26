Russia Tells U.S. to ‘Cool Down’ Over Putin’s Nuclear Warning

Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Monday that the United States should "cool down" after Washington warned Moscow against nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the state agency RIA Novosti reported.

“We tell our American partners again and again, to use the most neutral word, that they should, as they say, cool down,” Sergei Ryabkov said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Washington shouldn’t escalate the conflict and “bring it closer to a dangerous line,” Ryabkov told state broadcaster Channel One.

President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms in a speech Wednesday in which he announced the mobilization of reservists following Ukrainian gains on the ground.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast Sunday, confirmed reports that the United States had sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.