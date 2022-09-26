Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Tells U.S. to ‘Cool Down’ Over Putin’s Nuclear Warning

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. MAXIM SHEMETOV / EPA / POOL / TASS

Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Monday that the United States should "cool down" after Washington warned Moscow against nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the state agency RIA Novosti reported.

“We tell our American partners again and again, to use the most neutral word, that they should, as they say, cool down,” Sergei Ryabkov said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Washington shouldn’t escalate the conflict and “bring it closer to a dangerous line,” Ryabkov told state broadcaster Channel One.

President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms in a speech Wednesday in which he announced the mobilization of reservists following Ukrainian gains on the ground.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast Sunday, confirmed reports that the United States had sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.

"We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons," Blinken told the CBS News program "60 Minutes" in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"It's very important that Moscow hears from us and knows from us that the consequences would be horrific. And we've made that very clear," Blinken said.

"Any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic effects for, of course, the country using them, but for many others as well."

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, said in a separate interview Sunday that the United States has warned Russia at "very high levels" of "catastrophic consequences" for using nuclear arms.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Nuclear , United States

Read more

nuclear reduction

Kremlin Welcomes U.S. Offer to Extend Nuclear Pact, Seeks 'Details'

The accord is the last arms control agreement between the former Cold War rivals.
risky missile

Trump Nominee to Russia: Abandon ‘Flying Chernobyl’ Nuclear Missile

“There’s no good argument [and] logic for having these kinds of doomsday systems,” Marshall Billingslea said.
deadlocked dialogue

Opening Nuclear Talks With Russia, U.S. May Also Be Ending Them

The Trump administration's insistence that China join the New START discussions comes as a red flag to analysts.
new start

U.S. and Russia to Resume Nuclear Talks, but China Casts Cloud

"The ball is on the American part of the court," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.