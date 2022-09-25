Ukraine Schools Battered by Russian Onslaught in South

Just a handful of kilometers from the frontline, a shattered village school in the southern Mykolaiv region is a stark sign of the war damage inflicted by Russia on Ukrainian education.

Small desks are topped with a layer of rubble and dust, while the front of the building, facing enemy lines, has been gutted from repeated shelling.

At the back, a collapsed roof and wall expose the school gymnasium to the elements. Charred car wrecks squat beside the battered, abandoned playground.

The Russian army has passed through the village twice since the war began and left the school intact both times, Sergiy, head of the village municipality, told AFP.

But once Ukrainian troops took up position there "the Russians realized their mistake and bombed everything," the 51-year-old said by telephone from Mykolaiv city where he now lives.

In the heavily-shelled village, most roofs have now been blown off.

Only 25 residents still live there out of a population of some 1,700, he said.

By day, the streets are deserted – the silence broken only by the nearby roar of artillery.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive three weeks ago, but its results are still difficult to assess in the region.

On Thursday, the village received a missile strike that gouged a five-meter-deep crater in a vacant plot – a "Russian gift," according to Lieutenant Andriy Grushelsky.

"The bomb must have weighed at least a ton. Thank God, it fell 20 meters from our camp, otherwise, I wouldn't be talking to you today," he told AFP.

But the "quite beautiful" village school was less fortunate, he said.

According to UNESCO, citing Ukrainian Ministry of Education figures, almost 300 schools have been destroyed since the invasion began, and over 2,550 damaged.

Sergiy fondly remembers the building where 190 children studied from kindergarten to high school.

His wife ran its computer lab, while his eldest child was a graduate, and his youngest a pupil – until Russia invaded seven months ago.

"We invested so much time and effort to make the school the best it could be. The classes were magnificent. Even our canteen was better than elsewhere," he said.

'Our children's future'

Inside what's left of the premises, letters painted beside drawings on remnants of a classroom wall look down on upturned broken furniture and books thrown across the floor.