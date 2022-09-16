Germany Seizes Russia’s Rosneft Units to Ensure Energy Supplies

The German government is taking over the Russian oil giant Rosneft’s refineries in the country to secure supplies during an energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany’s economy ministry said Friday.

The move places two Rosneft subsidiaries under the trusteeship of the ministry’s electricity and gas regulator, the Federal Network Agency, for the next six months.

“The trustee administration counteracts the impending threat to the security of the energy supply,” Germany’s economy ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the subsidiaries’ ownership by Rosneft endangered operations at the refineries.