Ex-German Chancellor, Nord Stream CEO Resign from Rosneft Board

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and the CEO of the shelved Nord Stream 2 project Matthias Warnig resigned Friday from the board of directors of Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft amid pressure over the war in Ukraine.

“Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig have informed [us] of the impossibility of extending their service on the company’s Board of Directors,” said a statement published on Rosneft’s website.

“We understand their decision and thank them for their continued support.”

Long-term friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Schroeder and Warnig have come under fire for refusing to sever ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.