Russia Says Pipeline to China Will Replace Nord Stream 2

A Russian pipeline to China will replace the Nord Stream 2 gas link to Europe, abandoned amid the Ukraine conflict, Moscow's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

Asked in an interview with Russian television channel Rossiya-1 if Russia would replace the European Nord Stream 2 with the Asian Force Siberia 2, Novak said: "Yes."

Earlier in the day, the minister, on the sidelines of a visit to Uzbekistan, said Russia and China would soon sign agreements on the delivery of "50 billion cubic meters of gas" per year via the future Force 2 pipeline in Siberia.

This volume will almost represent the maximum capacity of Nord Stream 1 — 55 billion cubic meters in total — which has been shut down since Sept. 2.

A third of Russian gas supplies to the European Union had passed through the strategic pipeline, which links Russia to Germany.