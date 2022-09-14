U.S. Hostage Negotiator Travels to Russia – Reports

A former U.S. ambassador to the UN who has negotiated the release of several American citizens held in other countries traveled to Russia this week as Washington continues to push for the release of two jailed Americans in high-profile cases, CNN reported Tuesday without naming its source.

Bill Richardson held meetings with unidentified Russian leaders in Moscow, according to the Associated Press, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

No other details on Richardson’s unannounced trip have been disclosed.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the reported meetings. If confirmed, they would be among the first face-to-face U.S.-Russian negotiations since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February.

CNN quoted a senior Biden administration official saying that any person traveling to Russia “is going as a private citizen and they don't speak for the U.S government."