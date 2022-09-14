Armenia Says Azerbaijan has Renewed Attacks on the Border

Armenia on Wednesday accused Azerbaijan of renewing attacks on the border, a day after the arch foes' worst clashes since their 2020 war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia had announced on Tuesday that it had negotiated a ceasefire following clashes that killed at least 100 troops on both sides.

But Baku and Yerevan have now both accused the other of violating the truce.

On Wednesday, Armenia's defense ministry said "the enemy re-launched its attack by using artillery, mortar, large-calibre firearms in the directions of Jermuk, Verin Shorzha" on the border.

"Despite a clear reaction from the international community over the situation, in fact Azerbaijan's military-political leadership continues its acts of aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure."