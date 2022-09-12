Pro-Kremlin Figures Voice Frustration After Ukraine Routs Moscow’s Forces

Russian pro-government figures have voiced concern and frustration over Kyiv’s weekend counteroffensive that saw its forces retake swathes of northeastern Ukraine, amid mounting domestic criticism of the Kremlin’s handling of its six-month invasion.

Ukraine recaptured almost all of the Kharkiv region from Russian forces in a shock counteroffensive over the weekend, in what observers say is Moscow’s largest setback so far in the war. The Russian Defense Ministry described its swift retreat as a “regrouping” to separatist-held areas in the Donbas region.

But some state television personalities and pro-government experts called the latest developments a blow to Russia’s military ambitions.

“We’ve been told that everything is going according to plan. Does anyone really believe that six months ago the plan was to be leaving [the city of] Balakliya, repelling a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region and failing to take over Kharkiv?” political expert Viktor Olevich said during a political talk show on the state-run NTV channel Friday.

Former lawmaker Boris Nadezhdin gave a sobering outlook of Russia’s prospects in the war if it doesn’t change the tactics it’s employed so far.

“It’s absolutely impossible to defeat Ukraine using those resources and colonial war methods with which Russia is trying to wage war, using contract soldiers, mercenaries, [there is] no mobilization. A strong army, fully supported by the most powerful countries, is opposing the Russian army,” Nadezhdin said.