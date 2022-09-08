Ukraine Retakes Ground Near Kharkiv as Russia’s Defense Wobbles

Russian forces appeared to be struggling to contain a Ukrainian counteroffensive around the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday amid claims that Kyiv’s forces had advanced as far as 50 kilometers in a breakthrough involving tanks and artillery.

"During defense operations to recapture lost territory in the Kharkiv direction, since the start of the week, Ukraine's armed forces... have penetrated into enemy's lines by a depth of up to 50 kilometers," Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov said at a briefing in Kyiv, Reuters reported.

Unconfirmed footage shared by Russian Telegram channels appeared to show destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the area of the Ukrainian advance, as well as Ukrainian troops near Balakliya, a strategically important city with a pre-war population of 27,000.

General Gromov also said Ukraine had retaken about 700 square kilometers of territory in both the east and south of the country, according to Reuters.

If true, the speed of the Ukrainian advance near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, would make it the most rapid and successful attack by either side in the last five months of fighting, according to military analyst Rob Lee.

“[Russia’s] Donbas offensive was far slower and there weren't any breakthroughs that led to a rapid and deep advance,” Lee tweeted Thursday.

While Russian and Ukrainian officials have remained tight-lipped about frontline developments, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared to praise the Ukrainian advance during a visit to Germany on Thursday while announcing another tranche of military support for Kyiv.

"We're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield," he said.

Russian forces sustained 76 equipment losses Wednesday, according to open-source analytical project Oryx, an estimated 70% of which happened in areas around Kharkiv.

Vitaliy Ganchev, the head of the Moscow-installed administration in the Kharkiv region’s occupied areas, said earlier on Thursday that Ukraine had failed to encircle Balakliya.

“The town is under our control,” Ganchev said, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

But media reports emerged later that Russian forces had retreated from Balakliya, with video footage circulating of Ukrainian flags on buildings in the city.