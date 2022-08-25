Latvia Removes Controversial Soviet Monument

Latvia on Thursday took down a Soviet-era monument in Riga following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite protests from the Baltic state's ethnic Russian minority to keep it.

Demolition machinery was used to remove the 79-meter World War II memorial, which has become a rallying point for Kremlin supporters in Latvia, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Latvia, like fellow Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania, is a NATO and EU member that has shown strong support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Built in 1985, the Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders had featured statues of soldiers and a woman surrounding a central obelisk.