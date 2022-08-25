Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Latvia Removes Controversial Soviet Monument

By AFP
TASS

Latvia on Thursday took down a Soviet-era monument in Riga following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite protests from the Baltic state's ethnic Russian minority to keep it. 

Demolition machinery was used to remove the 79-meter World War II memorial, which has become a rallying point for Kremlin supporters in Latvia, according to an AFP journalist at the scene. 

Latvia, like fellow Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania, is a NATO and EU member that has shown strong support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Built in 1985, the Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders had featured statues of soldiers and a woman surrounding a central obelisk. 

Local officials were forced to take down the monument after parliament voted to remove all remaining Soviet statues, plaques and bas-reliefs by mid-November. 

Latvia's ethnic Russian community — which makes up 30 percent of the population — had protested against the removal of the Victory Memorial. 

Every year, thousands of ethnic Russians rallied at the monument on May 9 to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Most Latvians see this date as the beginning of Soviet occupation, which lasted until 1991.

A group of activists attempted to demolish the monument with dynamite in 1997 but the explosives detonated unexpectedly, killing two people.

Read more about: Latvia , Soviet Union

Read more

victory day

Russia Stages Grand WWII Parade Ahead of Vote on Putin Reforms

The display aimed to stir up patriotic fervor ahead of a vote to reset Putin's presidential term-limit clock.
'Defiled Symbol'

Russia Opens Probe After Prague Removes Soviet Statue

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a probe into "defiling symbols of Russia's military glory."
mixed legacy

Controversial Soviet-Era Statue Removed in Prague

While Konev is regarded as a hero in Russia, many Czechs see him as a symbol of Soviet-era oppression.
opinion Leonid Ragozin for Bloomberg

Our 1991: Why the World Risks Repeating Russia's Post-Soviet Nightmare

Toxic nationalism and pack instincts undid the 1991 democratic revolution. Today, the same forces are at play far beyond Russia’s borders.