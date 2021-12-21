Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Seek to Recognize Soviet Fall as ‘Greatest 20th Century Catastrophe’

LDPR party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Moskva News Agency

Russian lawmakers seek to declare the fall of the Soviet Union three decades ago “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

The proposal submitted Monday by the right-wing nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, borrows from President Vladimir Putin’s famous 2005 remark about the Soviet collapse. It comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the U.S.S.R.'s disintegration.

“The State Duma… considers the collapse of the U.S.S.R. the main geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, which led to disintegration in various areas of society,” LDPR says in its declaration.

It adds that Soviet disintegration also led to the “exacerbation of the economic and political crisis and the emergence of conflicts on national grounds.”

The lawmakers accuse former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, Ukrainian leader Leonid Kravchuk and Belarusian leader Stanislav Shushkevich of the “unauthorized” and “deliberate” disintegration of the Soviet Union.

LDPR wants a vote on its declaration as early as Tuesday.

Once they adopt it, the lawmakers plan to submit their declaration to Putin, federal and regional authorities, as well as international intergovernmental organizations.

Russia’s second-largest opposition faction the Communist Party accused LDPR, a nationalist party in the legislature controlled by the pro-Putin United Russia party, of seizing its agenda.

Last week, Putin said the collapse of the Soviet Union spelled the end of “historical Russia” and remained a “tragedy” for “most citizens.” 

The comments and declaration come on the heels of U.S. concerns that Putin is seeking to revive the Soviet Union, a claim that the Kremlin dismissed as unfeasible.

Putin has been accused by critics of downplaying Stalin-era political repressions and promoting a vision of a heroic Soviet past in order to boost his own popularity at home.

Later this month, Russia's Supreme Court is set to rule on a request to liquidate Memorial, the human rights group founded in the twilight of the Soviet Union that has played a critical role in documenting Soviet repressions.

Read more about: Soviet Union

Read more

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Young People Take Back Soviet 'Kommunalkas'

Soviet Kommunalka apartments — each one housing several families — are still very much a thing in Russia's big cities.
look back

Old Moscow and St. Petersburg Through an American Photographer's Lens

Colorized photos show a long-gone side of Soviet Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Returning home

Children of Stalin’s Terror Win Crucial Housing Case

They are now entitled to state housing in the cities their parents were deported from during the Stalinist repressions.
nothing gold can stay

Number of Russian Language Learners Worldwide Halved Since Soviet Collapse

“If nothing is done, the situation may become tragic by 2025,” researchers warned.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.