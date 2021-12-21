Russian Lawmakers Seek to Recognize Soviet Fall as ‘Greatest 20th Century Catastrophe’

Russian lawmakers seek to declare the fall of the Soviet Union three decades ago “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

The proposal submitted Monday by the right-wing nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, borrows from President Vladimir Putin’s famous 2005 remark about the Soviet collapse. It comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the U.S.S.R.'s disintegration.

“The State Duma… considers the collapse of the U.S.S.R. the main geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, which led to disintegration in various areas of society,” LDPR says in its declaration.

It adds that Soviet disintegration also led to the “exacerbation of the economic and political crisis and the emergence of conflicts on national grounds.”