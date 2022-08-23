Gibraltar to Auction First Russian Oligarch Superyacht Seized Over Ukraine Invasion – Reports

British-governed Gibraltar will on Tuesday auction off the first superyacht to be seized from a sanctioned Russian businessman over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media outlets have reported.

Billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky’s 72.5-meter vessel the Axioma is valued at around $74 million, though it is expected to sell below that price, the BBC reported Sunday.

Pumpyansky’s Malta-flagged superyacht has five decks and boasts an infinity swimming pool, a 3D cinema, a jacuzzi, spa and a gym.

Gibraltar seized the Axioma in March, and in July the U.S. bank JP Morgan won a court order allowing its sale after Pumpyansky failed to pay a $20.6 million loan, according to Bloomberg.

The bank argued it could no longer accept the money from Pumpyansky’s holding company Pyrene Investments after the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union imposed sanctions on the businessman.