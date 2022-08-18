Wildfire Smog Blankets Moscow Amid Heatwave

Moscow has been blanketed by wildfire smog coming from a nearby region fueled by a summer heat wave, Interfax reported.

Authorities in the Russian capital advised residents on Thursday to wear face masks to protect themselves from the smog.

The Federal Forestry Agency (Rosleskhoz) blamed authorities in the Ryazan region, where the wildfires are currently burning, for failing to keep the fires under control.

Several aircraft and over 470 people were working to put out the fires in the Ryazan region some 250 kilometers southeast of Moscow, the emergencies ministry said on Telegram.

The region's Governor Pavel Malkov estimated Wednesday that over 800 hectares had been affected by the fires.

International environmental group Greenpeace however put the figure at over 3,300 hectares.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday that forest fires have also hit the nearby Vladimir region.