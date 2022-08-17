Smartphone Shipments to Russia Drop 38% Amid Company Pullouts

Russia saw a 38% fall in smartphone imports in the first half of this year amid the exit of major brands over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday citing research by GS Group.

The drop was particularly pronounced for cheaper smartphones with a 56% fall in shipments for devices worth under 10,000 rubles ($160).

High-tech Russian firm GS Group reportedly linked the drop in imports to producer Samsung leaving the Russian market, as well as Chinese brands Xiaomi and Realmi cutting supplies.

Lower-segment phones accounted for 27% of all devices imported into Russia so far this year, according to Kommersant. That compared to 38% in the first half of 2021.

GS Group said in May that imports of push-button cellphones rose 43% in the first three months of this year amid fears of disruptions to supply chains following the invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.