Putin Revives Soviet ‘Mother Heroine’ Title

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revived the Soviet-era award of “Mother Heroine” as the country grapples with a demographic crisis fueled by plunging birth rates.

Putin signed a decree Monday reviving the honorary title "Mother Heroine," which Soviet leader Josef Stalin first established in 1944 in the wake of massive population losses during World War II. The title stopped being awarded after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Similarly to the Soviet-era title, Russia’s “Mother Heroine” title will be bestowed on women who bear and raise 10 or more children.

Qualifying mothers are awarded a one-time payment of 1 million rubles ($16,000) as soon as their 10th living child turns one year old, according to Putin’s decree.