Russian Bitcoin Suspect Extradited to U.S. from France

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian citizen accused of supervising a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly helped criminals launder billions of dollars, has been extradited to the United States following a years-long extradition battle between Russia, the U.S. and France.

He now faces up to 50 years in American prison.

Vinnik was in December 2020 sentenced to five years in French prison for money laundering, but was cleared of an original charge that he had defrauded nearly 200 individuals using ransomware through the cryptocurrency exchange known as BTC-e.

France on Thursday returned Vinnik to Greece, where he was originally arrested in 2017.

From there, Vinnik was flown on a private plane to Boston and then to San Francisco, the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Friday.