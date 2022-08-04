Armenia Leader Questions Work of Russian Peacekeepers After Flareup

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned the role of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a new flare-up left three soldiers dead.

Pashinyan's rare criticism of ally Moscow came after tensions escalated on Wednesday in the disputed mountainous region, which is mainly populated by ethnic Armenians.

The former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars – in the 1990s and in 2020 – over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the aftermath of the latest war, Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.

Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce but tensions persist despite the ceasefire agreement.

"Questions arise in Armenian society over the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan told a government meeting.