Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.S. Basketball Star Griner Says Didn't Intend to Smuggle Drugs Into Russia

By AFP
US basketball star Brittney Griner. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

US basketball star Brittney Griner said at her trial Wednesday she had no intention of smuggling drugs into Russia and that she came to the country despite U.S. warnings so as not to let down her Russian team.

Griner, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist and Women's NBA champion who had played in Russia, was detained in February, just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine.

She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil and is standing trial in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow.

Speaking at the trial on Wednesday, Griner, who is six-foot-nine (2.06 meters) tall, said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag. 

"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner said.

"I did not intend to break Russian law," she added, saying that she "was in a rush packing."

She also said she had "no intention to use" a substance banned in Russia.

"I wouldn't do anything that would hurt my team."

Griner was detained when she came to Russia to play club basketball with UMMC Ekaterinburg during the U.S. off-season — a common path for American stars seeking additional income.

She has pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison. 

The 31-year-old WNBA star said she had permission from a U.S. doctor to use medicinal cannabis to relieve pain from her many injuries — "from spine to cartilages."

"I was in a wheelchair for four months. I had a sprained ankle," she said. 

She said she used medicinal cannabis "only during breaks and when there are no competitions."

"It helps me a lot," she said.

Griner added that she did not want to use other painkillers because they have "really bad side effects." 

She said she had arrived in Russia despite U.S. authorities recommending against travel to the country and said that she would "never" risk the championship.

"My career is my whole life. I've dedicated everything, my body, time away from my family," she said. 

"I played with injuries. There is nothing I wouldn't do for my career."

Read more about: Drugs , US-Russia

Read more

Deconfliction line

U.S., Russian Militaries Set Up 'Deconfliction Line' — Pentagon

A "deconfliction line" had been used previously between the United States and Russia to prevent incidents in Syria.
Close to home

New U.S. Sanctions Target Russia's Pro-Putin Oligarchs

The focus on oligarchs makes the financial offensive far more personal.
opinion Dmitry Trenin

Interpreting the Biden Doctrine: The View From Moscow

It is the success or failure of remaking America, not Afghanistan, that will determine the Biden administration's legacy.
Drugs

Russian Police Bust Nationwide Online Drug Ring

Twenty-seven people were arrested and 345 kilograms of synthetic drugs confiscated.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.