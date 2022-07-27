U.S. Basketball Star Griner Says Didn't Intend to Smuggle Drugs Into Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner said at her trial Wednesday she had no intention of smuggling drugs into Russia and that she came to the country despite U.S. warnings so as not to let down her Russian team.

Griner, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist and Women's NBA champion who had played in Russia, was detained in February, just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine.

She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil and is standing trial in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow.

Speaking at the trial on Wednesday, Griner, who is six-foot-nine (2.06 meters) tall, said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.

"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner said.

"I did not intend to break Russian law," she added, saying that she "was in a rush packing."

She also said she had "no intention to use" a substance banned in Russia.

"I wouldn't do anything that would hurt my team."