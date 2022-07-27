Russia Braces as Kherson Bridge Strikes Hint at Imminent Ukrainian Offensive

A barrage of Ukrainian rocket fire on the Russian-controlled Antonovskiy Bridge in the occupied Kherson region late Tuesday appeared to signal intensifying military preparations for Ukraine’s first major counteroffensive of the war.

Video footage Wednesday showed huge craters in the strategic bridge over the Dnipro River that is part of a major highway connecting the occupied city of Kherson to the Crimean peninsula to the southeast.

The only Ukrainian regional capital captured by Russian forces since its invasion began in February, Kherson has appeared increasingly vulnerable in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces retake nearby towns and villages, gradually creeping closer to the city and setting the stage for what some observers believe will be a major battle.

“I think there’s real concern among the Russians that they may end up with some strategic losses in the south,” said William Alberque, director of the arms control program at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"This is a matter of how many forces Ukraine can throw forward.”

Flanked by the Dnipro River to the east and the Inhulets River — a tributary of the Dnipro — to the north, Russian forces in Kherson rely on three major bridges to bring in men, equipment and supplies.

All three have been damaged by Ukrainian strikes in the past two weeks.

The head of the Moscow-installed administration in Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said Wednesday that traffic had been halted over the Antonovskiy Bridge.

Photos posted Sunday on Facebook by Kherson region official Yuriy Sobolevsky showed engineers repairing the Nova Kakhovka Bridge east of Kherson, while at least seven holes were blown in the Daryivka Bridge across the Inhulets River in a Ukrainian attack Saturday.

Damage to the bridges restricts Russia’s ability to resupply troops inside Kherson and indicates Ukraine is likely preparing for a major military offensive to try and retake the strategic city, according to analysts.