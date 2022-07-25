Russian Chess-playing Robot Breaks Child Prodigy’s Fingers

A Russian chess robot latched onto and broke a child prodigy’s finger during a tournament in Moscow, news outlets have reported.

Video shared by the Baza Telegram channel Thursday showed the robot arm squeezing the boy’s finger and adults rushing to his help.

The news outlet identified the victim as 7-year-old Kristofer, one of Moscow’s 30 strongest chess players under the age of 9.

Chess officials said the child player returned the next day to finish the week-long Moscow tournament and attend an awards ceremony after his finger was placed in a cast.