Russia's Liberal Dozhd TV Returns to the Air After Wartime Crackdown

The independent Dozhd television channel is resuming its broadcasts from outside Russia on Monday, ending a monthslong hiatus sparked by harsh wartime information laws passed in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The team is in a great mood but everyone is, of course, a little nervous because we haven’t been live for four and a half months,” Dozhd editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko told The Moscow Times.

“We are at a new point and want everything to be working properly and for the content to be interesting. We hope that we won’t disappoint the viewers,” he added.

Dozhd suspended its operations in March after being ordered ​​by Russian authorities to stop broadcasting over its coverage of the war in Ukraine.