Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Reports First Female Military Death in Ukraine

Military parade on Red Square in Moscow. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The first Russian female soldier has died in Ukraine four and a half months into Russia’s war against its pro-Western neighbor, local media reported Tuesday.

Anastasia Savitskaya was a corporal from the southwestern Russian city of Volgograd, according to the v1.ru news website. It was not clear where in Ukraine, or under what circumstances, she had died.

“[Savitsakaya] became the first female military personnel to die,” Alexander Strukov, the head of Volgograd’s council of veterans, was quoted as saying by v1.ru.

The outlet did not reveal Savitskaya’s age at the time of her death.

Russia’s Volgograd region has reported one of highest regional death tolls in the Ukraine war with a total of 136 soldiers killed in combat, according to the independent Russian media outlet iStories. 

The Russian government hasn't updated its official death toll in Ukraine since March, when it reported 1,351 soldiers killed.

iStories, which keeps an independent tally of military fatalities in Ukraine, has confirmed the deaths of nearly 4,500 Russians since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

An estimated 40,000 women — less than 1% of 900,000 soldiers — were serving in the Russian Armed Forces last year.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

regulation rollback

Russia Slashes Environmental Protections as War Rages, Economic Crisis Looms

Business lobby groups have been at the heart of efforts to persuade the government to soften regulations on emissions and pollution standards. 
black sea warfare

Ukraine Strikes Offshore Gas Drilling Rig – Crimean Official

Some of the drilling platform's workers have reportedly been wounded, while others are missing.
sporting loophole

Russian Player Changes Nationality to Avoid Wimbledon Ban – Report

Natela Dzalamidze, ranked No. 44 in the world, has reportedly changed her nationality to Georgian.
watchful eye

Russia to Expand High-Tech Surveillance to Ukraine Border Areas – Kommersant

The "Safe City" surveillance program will be deployed as Russia's border regions have faced a spate of cross-border attacks.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.