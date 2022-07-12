Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine War: As It's Happening

The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news and developments in Russia's deadly attack on Ukraine.

You can access our earlier live coverage here.

Includes reporting from AFP.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

CRISIS SELL-OFF

Russian Markets Pare Losses Following Plunge on Recognition of Ukraine Separatists

The dollar-denominated RTS index of leading Russian firms dropped 10% on opening.
News Analysis

Rewriting History, Putin Pitches Russia as Defender of an Expanding Motherland

In an emotional and angry speech, the president justified his decision to recognize breakaway states in Eastern Ukraine as independent.
no diplomacy

Ukraine Says Will Consider Cutting Ties With Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy also said the Kremlin was paving the way for a major assault on Ukraine by recognizing two breakaway regions.
formal step

Russian MPs Greenlight Putin’s Recognition of Rebel Ukrainian Regions

A live video feed of the lower-house State Duma session showed a unanimous vote in favor of the agreements, followed by a standing ovation.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.