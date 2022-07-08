U.K. Making Little Effort to Save Citizens Sentenced to Death in East Ukraine – Russian Envoy

British officials are making little effort to free two of its citizens sentenced to death by eastern Ukrainian separatists for fighting alongside Kyiv’s forces, Russia’s ambassador to Britain told Reuters on Friday.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) last month sentenced British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan national Saadun Brahim, to death on charges of “mercenary activity” and attempted “forcible seizure of power.” Kyiv and London maintain that the men were enlisted in the Ukrainian military as legitimate soldiers.

“We had a formal request here in London and in Moscow about these two guys — that they exist — and a phrase like ‘we put all responsibility on Russia for them’,” Ambassador Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Reuters.