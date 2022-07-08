Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.K. Making Little Effort to Save Citizens Sentenced to Death in East Ukraine – Russian Envoy

British citizens Aiden Aslin (L) and Shaun Pinner (R) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (C) attend a sentencing hearing at the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. EPA / TASS

British officials are making little effort to free two of its citizens sentenced to death by eastern Ukrainian separatists for fighting alongside Kyiv’s forces, Russia’s ambassador to Britain told Reuters on Friday.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) last month sentenced British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan national Saadun Brahim, to death on charges of “mercenary activity” and attempted “forcible seizure of power.” Kyiv and London maintain that the men were enlisted in the Ukrainian military as legitimate soldiers.

“We had a formal request here in London and in Moscow about these two guys — that they exist — and a phrase like ‘we put all responsibility on Russia for them’,” Ambassador Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Reuters.

“There was no demand for mediation, no demand for their release or anything like that. 'Let's talk about their fate and what can be done in this situation.' Nothing,” he added. 

Kelin added that London hasn’t asked Moscow to pressure DNR leaders to release Aslin and Pinner. 

Britain's foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters’ request to comment. 

DNR head Denis Pushilin previously accused outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ignoring Aslin and Pinner's fate and of failing to contact the separatist authorities. 

Thousands of foreign nationals have volunteered to help fight alongside Kyiv’s troops since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

Aslin, 28, and Pinner, 48, were already living in Ukraine at the time of Russia’s invasion, according to their families. They were captured by DNR forces in April while defending the besieged city of Mariupol.

Separately on Friday, the DNR lifted its moratorium on carrying out the death penalty.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

show of support

EU Backs Ukraine’s ‘European Dream’ as Russia Cuts Gas Supplies

Membership may still take years or even decades.
POW

Two U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Feared Captured by Russia

U.S. veterans Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh lost contact with families after combat in Ukraine.
extrajudicial methods

Chechen Authorities Using Threats and Blackmail to Recruit Soldiers for Ukraine – Investigation

Local police use intimidation and threats of torture to find new army “volunteers.”
capital punishment

Captured Fighters ‘Deserve’ Death Penalty, Top Russian Lawmaker Says

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said capital punishment is "especially relevant in wartime conditions."

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.