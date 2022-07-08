Moscow Municipal Deputy Jailed for 7 Years Over ‘War Fakes’

A Russian court sentenced Moscow municipal deputy Alexei Gorinov to seven years in prison Friday under censorship laws that criminalize anti-war protests.

The 60-year-old lawyer was arrested in April for spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army during a session of the local assembly in northern Moscow where he is a deputy.

At the session in question, which was recorded and is still available on YouTube, Gorinov's queried plans to hold an art competition for children in his local area while "children are dying" in Ukraine.

Prosecutors requested Thursday a seven-year prison term for Gorinov, accusing him of “political hatred” and “undermining the authority of the Armed Forces.”

In court, Gorinov held up an anti-war placard that read: ‘Do you still need this war?”