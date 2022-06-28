Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Opposition Deputy Detained After ‘War Fakes’ Trial

Updated:
Ilya Yashin, Russian opposition activist and a municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district of Moscow, takes a selfie prior to a session in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko/TASS

Moscow opposition municipal deputy Ilya Yashin was detained late Monday a month after being found guilty of “discrediting” the Russian military, lawyers and journalists have said.

Independent journalist Irina Babloyan said she and Yashin were on a walk at a park in central Moscow’s Khamovniki district when police officers detained him and took him in an unknown direction.

Babloyan later said she learned that Yashin was charged with disobeying police orders.

If found guilty, the opposition politician faces up to 15 days in jail.

Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said he was denied access to see Yashin at the police station.

He added that Yashin’s trial is likely to take place Tuesday morning.

Yashin, 38, is one of the few high-profile opposition figures who have not fled Russia despite the authorities’ unprecedented crackdown on dissent during the war in Ukraine.

Russia has clamped down on anti-war protests, the independent press and social media platforms since launching what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

On May 25, a Moscow court fined Yashin 90,000 rubles ($1,799) on charges of “discrediting” the Russian army’s actions abroad.

Last year, Yashin stepped down as chairman of the council of deputies of the Krasnoselsky municipal district in central Moscow, which he headed since 2017.

He attributed his resignation to state pressure over his support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Yashin’s colleagues Yelena Kotenochkina — who has fled Russia — and Alexei Gorinov have been charged with spreading “fake news” for calling the special operation a “war” at a council session in March.

The criminal offense, passed just days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carries jail terms of up to 15 years.

Read more about: Opposition , Court case

Read more

no road forward

Pro-Navalny Moscow Municipal Leader Yashin Steps Down, Citing State Pressure

Ilya Yashin’s announcement comes after election officials removed him from the Moscow City Duma ballot over his ties to Navalny's groups.
'Set' case

Russia Jails 2 Anti-Fascists, Ending Terror Case Plagued by Torture Claims

Authorities say the case has prevented high-profile attacks while rights groups condemned it as fabricated.
he said, she said

‘She Pricked His Butt Roleplaying’: ‘Putin’s Chef’ Sues Activist Sobol for Libel

Lyubov Sobol links a 2016 attempt on her husband's life to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering magnate with close Kremlin ties.
out of jail

Russia Hands 21-Year-Old Moscow Protester Suspended Sentence in Legal Victory

Suspended sentences are widely seen as the lightest punishment in a legal system that rarely issues not-guilty verdicts.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.