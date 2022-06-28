Moscow Opposition Deputy Detained After ‘War Fakes’ Trial

Moscow opposition municipal deputy Ilya Yashin was detained late Monday a month after being found guilty of “discrediting” the Russian military, lawyers and journalists have said.

Independent journalist Irina Babloyan said she and Yashin were on a walk at a park in central Moscow’s Khamovniki district when police officers detained him and took him in an unknown direction.

Babloyan later said she learned that Yashin was charged with disobeying police orders.

If found guilty, the opposition politician faces up to 15 days in jail.

Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said he was denied access to see Yashin at the police station.

He added that Yashin’s trial is likely to take place Tuesday morning.

Yashin, 38, is one of the few high-profile opposition figures who have not fled Russia despite the authorities’ unprecedented crackdown on dissent during the war in Ukraine.