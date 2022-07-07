Kremlin Says Has Little Hope for ‘More Professional’ U.K. Leader as Johnson Resigns

The Kremlin says it hopes that the U.K.’s next leader will be "more professional," after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the country's ruling Conservative Party leader Thursday.

The politician will remain as a "caretaker" Prime Minister until elections are held later this year.

"We would like to hope that someday in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “But at the moment, there is little hope for that."

"He [Johnson] really does not like us,” Peskov said of the soon-to-be-former British leader, “and we do not like him either."

The U.K. leader has been one of Kyiv's strongest supporters following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Johnson has visited the Ukrainian capital twice since the war began to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.