Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Says Has Little Hope for ‘More Professional’ U.K. Leader as Johnson Resigns

Updated:
Numer 10 / Flickr

The Kremlin says it hopes that the U.K.’s next leader will be "more professional," after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the country's ruling Conservative Party leader Thursday.

The politician will remain as a "caretaker" Prime Minister until elections are held later this year.

"We would like to hope that someday in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “But at the moment, there is little hope for that."  

"He [Johnson] really does not like us,” Peskov said of the soon-to-be-former British leader, “and we do not like him either." 

The U.K. leader has been one of Kyiv's strongest supporters following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Johnson has visited the Ukrainian capital twice since the war began to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Relations between Moscow and London also deteriorated as the British government sanctioned dozens of wealthy, Kremlin-connected Russians following the offensive.

“The clown has gone,” parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram after the British politician’s resignation. 

“Boris Johnson is behind the shelling of our peaceful cities: Belgorod, Kursk. The British people should know that.”

“He is one of the main ideologists who believes that Kyiv should fight against Russia to the last Ukrainian. It is only right for European leaders to think about where such a policy leads.”

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev also weighed in, writing on Telegram that "Ukraine's ‘best friends’ are leaving.” 

"Victory" is in danger!” he added, saying that Johnson’s resignation was the result of “British arrogance and mediocre policy.”

Read more

food crisis

Disputed Grain Ship Returns to Russia from Turkey

Kyiv claims that the 7,000-ton vessel had set off from Ukraine's Kremlin-occupied port of Berdiansk carrying confiscated wheat.
Declining fast

Russian Ruble Drops 17% Amid Falling Exports, Rumored Intervention

The ruble is currently at its lowest level in six weeks.
Swap Rumors

Russia Rules Out WNBA Star Griner’s Exchange Until Conviction

Diplomats also warned that the “hype” surrounding Griner's case “disturbed” the court process.
Border Incursion

Russia Hands Heavy Sentences to North Korean Fishermen

Twelve fishermen from the closed state were handed sentences from four to 13 years in prison. 

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.