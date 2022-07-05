Russia Approves Bill Recognizing Civilians Sent to Ukraine War as Veterans



Russia’s lower house of parliament has passed new legislation giving civilians who have contributed to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine the same status as war veterans.

The legislation will include doctors, technical specialists, construction workers and journalists who have worked with Russian troops in occupied areas of Ukraine, according to lawmakers.

Veteran status gives the holder tax and transport privileges and state assistance with accommodation and health care. War veterans also receive monthly payments from the government.

The legislation, which must now be passed by Russia’s upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin, was approved amid Moscow’s latest campaign to recruit essential workers for the “reconstruction” of occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. In return for traveling to the region, workers are reportedly promised a benefits package including meals and housing, paid vacation time and “career growth” opportunities.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law conferring veteran status to all Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine in March.







