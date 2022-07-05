Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Fast Food Giant Yum Brands Announces Plans to Leave Russia With KFC Sale

Photobank Moscow-Live / flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

One of the world's largest restaurant companies, Yum Brands Inc, announced Tuesday it is “in advanced talks” to sell its KFC restaurants and franchise in Russia.

The American company plans to fully exit the Russian market after selling the brand to a local buyer, state-run news agency Interfax reported. 

The company has already sold its Pizza Hut business to a Russian company Noi-M in a deal worth approximately 300 million roubles [$4.92 million], the Kommersant business daily reported in June.

The agreement will see all of the restaurants rebranded, although a new name is yet to be announced.

Yum Brands Inc suspended all operations and investments in Russia in March following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company has more than 1,000 fast-rood restaurants in Russia, out of which almost 70 are operated by the firm and the rest are independently franchised. 

The move follows the decision by U.S. fast-food giant McDonald’s in May to sell all 850 of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees for an undisclosed sum. The chain was reopened in June under the name Vkusno-i Tochka (Tasty- Period).

Read more

Home Front

Russia Approves Bill Recognizing Civilians Sent to Ukraine War as Veterans

The law includes doctors, technical specialists, construction workers and journalists.
Diplomatic Tensions

Moscow Orders Jewish Agency to Halt Russia Operations – Reports

If confirmed, the measure that could impact thousands of Russian Jews who want to repatriate to Israel.
Imports Return

World’s Largest Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Resumes Russia Shipments

Luxembourg-based multinational supplied Russia with 77,000 metric tons of steel in June.
Adjö IKEA

IKEA Website Crashes as Russians Flock to Buy Final Deals

The liquidation sale coincides with IKEA’s decision to close its Russian stores.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.