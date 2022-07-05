‘Continuous’ Artillery Shelling Hits Russian Border Region Villages – Governor

Russian villages near the border with Ukraine were subjected to “continuing” artillery fire early Tuesday, the governor of the Kursk region has said.

“The morning began again with artillery shelling of the border settlements,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said.

He identified the villages of Markovo and Tetkino less than 10 kilometers from the border but did not detail the extent of the damage.

“The shelling is continuing,” Starovoit wrote on social media, saying additional information will be provided later.

Starovoit later added that an unspecified number of houses were damaged and power was out in the neighboring villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachy five kilometers from the border.

He said there were no casualties but warned that “the threat of shelling” continued throughout early Tuesday.