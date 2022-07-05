‘Continuous’ Artillery Shelling Hits Russian Border Region Villages – Governor

Russian villages near the border with Ukraine were subjected to “continuing” artillery fire early Tuesday, the governor of the Kursk region has said.
“The morning began again with artillery shelling of the border settlements,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said.
He identified the villages of Markovo and Tetkino less than 10 kilometers from the border but did not detail the extent of the damage.
“The shelling is continuing,” Starovoit wrote on social media, saying additional information will be provided later.
Starovoit later added that an unspecified number of houses were damaged and power was out in the neighboring villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachy five kilometers from the border.
He said there were no casualties but warned that “the threat of shelling” continued throughout early Tuesday.
The head of Ukraine’s Sumy region bordering Russia’s Kursk region said Monday that Russian shelling wounded at least six people and destroyed several buildings including a school.
The governor of Russia’s Rostov region, another region bordering Ukraine that lies 100 kilometers east of Mariupol, confirmed that a drone fell on a house in the city of Taganrog on Monday evening, causing a fire.
Governor Vasily Golubev said there were no injuries.
The incidents, which were not attributed to Ukraine, came after Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Kyiv of killing a family of five in a missile strike on the border city of Belgorod on Sunday.
Reports of explosions on Russian territory have become more common since Moscow’s forces withdrew from Kyiv in late March and the Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive near the city of Kharkiv.
Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any attacks on Russian territory, but has also not formally denied being behind them.