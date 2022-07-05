Artillery Shelling Hits Russian Border Villages – Governor

Russian villages near the border with Ukraine were subjected to intense artillery fire early Tuesday, according to the governors of the Kursk and Bryansk regions.
“The morning began again with artillery shelling of the border settlements,” Roman Starovoit posted on messaging app Telegram.
Starovoit later added that an unspecified number of houses were damaged and power was out in the border villages of Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachy.
He said there were no casualties but warned that “the threat of shelling” remained.
Hours later, the head of Russia's Bryansk region, which also shares a border with Ukraine, reported artillery shelling in the village of Zernovo. There were no injuries, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
The head of Ukraine’s Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk regions, said Monday that Russian shelling wounded at least six people and destroyed several buildings including a school.
The governor of Russia’s Rostov region, a third region bordering Ukraine that lies 100 kilometers east of the occupied city of Mariupol, confirmed that a drone fell on a house in the city of Taganrog on Monday evening, causing a fire.
Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said there were no injuries.
The incidents came after Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Kyiv of killing a family of five in a missile strike on the border city of Belgorod on Sunday.
Reports of explosions on Russian territory have become more common since Moscow’s forces withdrew from Kyiv in late March and the Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive near the city of Kharkiv.
Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any of the attacks on Russian territory, but has also not denied being behind them.