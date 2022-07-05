Artillery Shelling Hits Russian Border Villages – Governor

Russian villages near the border with Ukraine were subjected to intense artillery fire early Tuesday, according to the governors of the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

“The morning began again with artillery shelling of the border settlements,” Roman Starovoit posted on messaging app Telegram.

Starovoit later added that an unspecified number of houses were damaged and power was out in the border villages of Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachy.

He said there were no casualties but warned that “the threat of shelling” remained.