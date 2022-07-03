Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Claims Full Control Over Ukraine's Luhansk Region

Lysychansk. AP / TASS

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Sunday that Moscow's forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and control the entire Luhansk region, which has been the target of fierce battles in recent weeks.

"Sergei Shoigu has informed the commander in chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, of the liberation of the People's Republic of Luhansk," the defense ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

Russian forces and their separatist allies have taken "full control of Lysychansk and other nearby towns, notably Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantseve and Bila Hora," the statement said.

The information was not immediately possible to confirm from independent sources, although recent video footage apparently from Lysychansk shows Russian forces in the city center.

A few minutes prior to the announcement, a spokesman for the Russian defense ministry said that fighting was ongoing in Lysychansk and that Ukrainian forces were "completely" surrounded. 

The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said on Telegram on Sunday that "the Russians are reinforcing their positions in the Lysychansk region. The city is on fire."

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

Politics of Place

Moscow to Name German Embassy Square after Luhansk Republic

The move is the latest in a wave of new, patriotic street names following the invasion of Ukraine.
crackdown on dissent

Russia Court Orders Arrest of Critical Sci-Fi Writer

Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of Metro 2033, a 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel, faces up to 10 years in prison.
specialized workforce

Deutsche Bank Moves Hundreds of IT Workers from Russia to Germany – FT

The departures are part of a wider brain drain out of Russia since the country sent troops into Ukraine.
held accountable

Russia Prosecutes 12 Officers Over Conscript Deployments to Ukraine

A military prosecutor acknowledged that around 600 conscripts were sent to fight in Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.