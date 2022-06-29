Russia's Military 'Reshuffle' Hints at Frustration With Slow Ukraine Advance

Official statements and footage released by Russia’s Defense Ministry suggests the Kremlin has reshuffled the country’s military command structure in recent weeks, according to analysts, as the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine yields few territorial gains.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gennady Zhidko’s appearance alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on a visit to eastern Ukraine over the weekend prompted speculation that Zhidko had been made the new commander of Russia’s military campaign.

General Alexander Dvornikov, who was reportedly previously in charge of the Russian offensive, has not been seen in public for weeks.

“It appears to confirm that Colonel-General Gennady Zhidko is the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine,” tweeted military analyst Rob Lee of the Defense Ministry footage.

A restructuring of Russia’s top command is likely an attempt by Moscow to improve its Armed Forces’ performance in Ukraine, which have failed to make rapid progress despite significant superiority in ammunition and equipment.

“Drastic rotations within the Russian military, if true, are not actions taken by a force on the verge of a major success,” said the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank.

Despite some significant victories in Ukraine’s east near the town of Popasna and the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk in recent weeks, Russia’s advance has been slow and, according to analysts, likely resulted in high casualty rates.

The Russian command is “experimenting due to issues [on the battlefield] and are trying not to lose this war,” independent military analyst Pavel Luzin told The Moscow Times.

Rumors of Zhidko’s promotion were first reported in early June by the Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent investigative outlet.

Prior to being appointed as a deputy defense minister responsible for “military-political” work last year, Zhidko served as the head of the Eastern Military District and was involved in Russia’s military intervention in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad.