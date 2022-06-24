Ukraine Forces to Retreat From Severodonetsk: Governor

Ukrainian forces will retreat from Severodonetsk in the face of a brutal Russian offensive that is reducing the battleground city to rubble, a senior Ukrainian official said Friday. The news came shortly after the European Union made a strong show of support for Ukraine, granting the former Soviet republic candidate status, although there is still a long path ahead to membership. Capturing Severodonetsk, in the Donbas region, has become a key goal of the Russians as they focus their offensive on eastern Ukraine after being repelled from Kyiv following their February invasion. The strategically important industrial hub has been the scene of weeks of street battles as the outgunned Ukrainians put up a fierce defense. But Sergiy Gaiday — governor of Luhansk, which includes the city — said the Ukrainian military would have to retreat. "They have received an order to do so," he said on Telegram. "Remaining in positions that have been relentlessly shelled for months just doesn't make sense." The city has been "nearly turned to rubble" by continual bombardment, he added. "All critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Ninety percent of the city is damaged, 80% [of] houses will have to be demolished," he said. The Ukrainians had already been pushed back from much of the city, leaving them in control of only industrial areas. Capturing Severodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychansk would give the Russians control of Luhansk, and allow them to push further into the wider Donbas.

Lysychansk under fire Gaiday said the Russians were now advancing on Lysychansk, which has been facing increasingly heavy Russian bombardment. AFP journalists driving out of the city Thursday twice had to jump out of cars and lie on the ground as Russian forces shelled the city's main supply road. They saw dark smoke rising over the road ahead, and heard artillery fire and saw flashes of light, while the road was strewn with trees felled by shelling. The situation for those that remain in the city was increasingly bleak. Liliya Nesterenko said her house had no gas, water or electricity and she and her mother were cooking on a campfire. She was cycling along the street, and had come out to feed a friend's pets. But the 39-year-old was upbeat about the city's defenses: "I believe in our Ukrainian army, they should [be able to] cope. "They've prepared already." A representative of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier told AFP the resistance of Ukrainian forces trying to defend Lysychansk and Severodonetsk was "pointless and futile." "At the rate our soldiers are going, very soon the whole territory of the Luhansk People's Republic will be liberated," said Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the Moscow-backed army of Luhansk. With Ukraine pleading for accelerated weapon deliveries, the United States announced it was sending another $450 million in fresh armaments, including Himars rocket systems. The systems can simultaneously launch multiple precision missiles at an extended range.