Russian Pop Icon Yuri Shatunov Dies Aged 48

Pop singer Yuri Shatunov, who was wildly popular in the 1980s and 1990s, died Wednesday at the age of 48.

"Last night Yuri's heart stopped in an ambulance," said Shatunov’s manager, Arkady Kudryashov, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Shatunov was perhaps best known as the front man of band Laskovy Mai (‘Gentle May’), which filled stadiums all over the Soviet Union during sell-out tours at the end of the 1980s.

Some of their most successful songs include the nostalgia infused Belye Rozi (‘White Roses’) and Sedaya Noch (‘Grey Night’).