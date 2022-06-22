Key Ukrainian City Under 'Massive' Russian Bombardment

"Massive" Russian bombardment of Ukraine's battleground eastern Lugansk region and key city Severodonetsk has been "hell" for soldiers there, Kyiv said, while insisting that defenders would hold "as long as necessary."

Moscow's troops have been pummeling eastern Ukraine for weeks and are slowly advancing, despite fierce resistance from the outgunned Ukrainian military.

With President Vladimir Putin's forces tightening their grip on the strategically important city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas, its twin city of Lysychansk is now coming under heavier bombardment.

"The Russian army is massively shelling Lysychansk," Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region, which includes both cities, wrote on Telegram.

"They are just destroying everything there... They destroyed buildings and unfortunately there are casualties."

He later wrote that "it's just hell out there" after four months of shelling in Severodonetsk, across the Donets river — while adding that "our boys are holding their positions and will continue to hold on as long as necessary."

Russian forces have been occupying villages in the area, and taking control of the two cities would give Moscow control of the whole of Lugansk, allowing them to press further into the Donbas.

After being pushed back from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine following their February invasion, Moscow is seeking to seize a vast eastern swathe of the country.

In a briefing Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for a missile strike it said killed a number of Ukrainian troops in southern Mykolaiv.

In central Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia, women were training to use Kalashnikov assault rifles in urban combat as Russian forces edged nearer.

"Of course, when you can do something, it's not so scary to take a machine gun in your hands," said Ulyana Kiyashko, 29, after moving through an improvised combat zone in a basement.

'Simply destroys'

In his daily address Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also accused the Russian army of "brutal and cynical" shelling in the eastern Kharkiv region.

"The Russian army is deaf to any rationality. It simply destroys, simply kills," he said.

Fifteen people were killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Tuesday, its governor said.