Surviving Moskva Sailors Could Face Redeployment – Novaya Gazeta

The surviving sailors of Russia’s sunken Moskva battleship could be deployed into battle again this month, the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Tuesday.

According to a letter the outlet said was authored by the sailors’ parents, 49 conscripts who were rescued from the Moskva have been assigned to the Ladny missile frigate. They could go out to sea as soon as June 30 despite promises to keep them on land, it added.

“Our children, who are conscripts, have already been unlawfully involved in the special military operation on the Moskva cruiser and received psychological traumas as a result of the accident,” Novaya Gazeta quoted the letter as saying.

“We consider it unacceptable to re-enlist those who have experienced a psychologically traumatic situation to participate in combat operations.”