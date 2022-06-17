Russian Economy Faces 10 Years of Recession Without Reforms – Sberbank CEO

The Russian economy will return to 2021 levels in a decade unless the country takes reform measures amid unprecedented Western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the head of the country’s largest lender Sberbank said Friday.

“If nothing is done in the current situation, then… the return of Russia’s economy to the level of 2021 could take about 10 years,” Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said.

Under its so-called “inertia” scenario, Sberbank forecasts Russia’s GDP to fall by 7% in 2022 and 10.3% in 2023 compared with 2021, when it grew by 4.7% to $1.77 trillion.

The decline would slide back into the single digits in the following years and reach -0.1% by 2030, according to a slide of Sberbank’s forecast at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s annual showcase event for investors.

But Gref stressed that Russia has reoriented 73% of oil deliveries to eastern countries in April and May.