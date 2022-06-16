Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Macron, Scholz, Draghi in Kyiv for First Visit Since Russian Invasion

By AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron (C), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland on June 16, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi left Poland June 16, 2022 onboard a train bound for Kyiv. Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for their first visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The leaders arrived on a special train from Poland, with AFP images showing them descending onto a platform in the Ukrainian capital.

It is their first trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country launched on Feb. 24. 

Macron said they will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and go to "a war site where massacres have been committed." 

The French leader has called alleged Russian atrocities in towns near Kyiv "war crimes."

"This is a message of European unity addressed to Ukrainian men and women, of support," Macron said as he descended from the train. 

He said he came "to talk about both the present and the future since the coming weeks, we know, will be very difficult." 

The visit comes as Ukraine is pushing to be given official candidate status to join the European Union.

The trio had traveled onboard a special train that left Poland in the early hours of Thursday. 

German media said they had met "in the night" in Poland's south-eastern city of Rzeszow, which has an international airport.

They arrived separately and met on board shortly after the train's departure. 

The French leader had just finished a visit to Moldova, one of Ukraine's neighbors.

Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis is due to join his French, German and Italian counterparts in Kyiv later on Thursday.

Other Western leaders have also visited Kyiv in recent weeks, after the Russian army retreated from its advance on the Ukrainian capital at the start of the invasion.

Read more about: Ukraine war , France , Germany , Italy

Read more

specialized workforce

Deutsche Bank Moves Hundreds of IT Workers from Russia to Germany – FT

The departures are part of a wider brain drain out of Russia since the country sent troops into Ukraine.
extended timeline

Russia’s War in Ukraine Is ‘Dragging On,' Belarus Leader Admits

Lukashenko claimed Belarus is “doing everything now so that there isn’t a war.”
a favor to ask

Putin Tells Macron West Must Stop Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

Putin also said Kyiv was not being consistent or ready for "serious work" on ending the conflict.
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.