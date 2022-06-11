Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

First Russian Passports Handed Out to Ukrainians in Occupied South — Agencies

By AFP
A similar ceremony was held in Russian-occupied Melitopol. Aleksey Konovalov / TASS

Authorities in the Moscow-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine handed out Russian passports to local residents for the first time on Saturday, news agencies reported.

Russia's TASS agency said 23 Kherson residents received a Russian passport at a ceremony through a "simplified procedure" facilitated by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.

"All our Kherson residents want to obtain a passport and [Russian] citizenship as soon as possible," the regional administration's pro-Moscow chief Vladimir Saldo was quoted as saying by TASS. 

"It's a new era that is beginning for us. It's the most important document a person can possess in their life," Saldo told the RIA Novosti agency.

The Kherson authorities said the timing of the passport distribution was chosen with Russia Day in mind. 

It falls on Sunday and is a public holiday to mark Russia's independence from the former Soviet Union. It is an occasion for many Russians to display national pride.

The Russian army conquered most of the Kherson region at the start of its February 24 offensive.

The Kremlin decree authorizing the local authorities to grant Russian passports to local residents also concerned the nearby Zaporizhzhia region partly controlled by Moscow's forces.

Ukraine denounced the move as a "flagrant violation" of its territorial integrity, saying Putin's decree was "legally void."

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

new rules

Ukraine Says Russia Canceling School Holiday in Mariupol

"The occupiers have announced the extension of the school year until September 1," a city official wrote on social media.
face to face

Putin Visits 'Hero' Soldiers Wounded in Ukraine

The Russian president's appearance at a military hospital is his first visit with troops wounded in Moscow's campaign in Ukraine.
expanded passportization

Russia Simplifies Citizenship for Ukrainians in Captured Territories

The move comes amid speculation Moscow could establish permanent control over areas it has seized in Ukraine.
Big brother is watching

Explainer: How Orwell's '1984' Looms Large in Wartime Russia

"1984" has constantly appeared in Russian anti-war protests, even drawing official ire.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.