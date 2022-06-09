Rebranded Russian McDonald’s Picks New Logo Ahead of Re-Opening

McDonald’s Russian owner has picked a new logo, menu and app name ahead of its re-opening under a new brand this month, the company confirmed to state media Thursday.

The U.S. fast food giant recently ended its three-decade presence in Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine, selling all 850 of its locations to a Siberian businessman and franchise partner for an undisclosed sum. It was among the most high-profile out of the nearly 1,000 international business exits in retaliation to the Ukraine invasion.

McDonald’s new owner, which changed the chain’s corporate name to Sistema PBO last week, has not yet decided on a new brand name, a spokesperson for the company told the state-run TASS news agency.

Two of the eight names under consideration are reportedly “Tot Samyi,” which translates as “The Same” or “That One,” and “Svobodnaya Kassa” (“Available Cash Register”).