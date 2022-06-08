Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Aeroflot Issue Emergency Shares to Boost Funds Amid Sanctions Fallout

Denis Grishkin / Moskva News Agency

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot hopes to raise $3 billion by issuing new shares amid ongoing economic turmoil sparked by Western sanctions and Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Aeroflot shareholders approved the emergency issue of new shares worth 185.2 billion rubles on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reported. More than half of that amount, 107 billion rubles ($1.74 billion), will come from the Russian government’s National Wealth Fund.

The planned cash injection comes after a host of Western countries closed their airspace to Russian airplanes in retaliation to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, cutting Aeroflot off from many of its most profitable routes. 

Western sanctions have also seen aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus halt their supplies of replacement parts, affecting 95% of Aeroflot’s fleet. 

The company may use the capital to order 300 aircraft from the United Aircraft Corporation, a subsidiary of state-run aerospace conglomerate Rostec, business newspaper Vedomosti reported

Potential new models for the Aeroflot fleet could include the Russian-made Irkut MS-2, a medium-range plane with a capacity of more than 200, or the smaller Sukhoi Superjet 100, a domestic-made passenger jet.

The new restrictions mean that Aeroflot is still struggling to revive its passenger numbers, which were still down by a third at the start of the year compared with pre-coronavirus levels.

Aeroflot and its lowcoster brand Pobeda carried 2.2 million passengers in March 2022, down from 2.8 million in February and less than half of the 4.6 million carried in March 2019.

Read more

Martial Law Fears

Russia's Interior Ministry Creates New Department to Enforce Martial Law

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the new measures reflected “current demands.”
Call On Hold

Putin Postpones Marathon Phone-In for First Time in 18 Years

The program, which sees citizens bring problems to the Russian leader, was last delayed in 2004. 
Cyber Attack

Russian Radio Station Hacked to Play Ukrainian National Anthem

Hackers targeted Russian radio station Kommersant FM, playing the Ukrainian national anthem and anti-war songs.
food fight

No Progress at Russia-Turkey Talks on Ukraine Grain Exports

Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain producers, has fueled concern about hunger and food prices worldwide.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.