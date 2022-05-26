Ukraine Says Russia Canceling School Holiday in Mariupol

A Ukrainian official said Thursday that Russian troops occupying Ukraine's Mariupol had canceled school summer holidays in the south-eastern port city to prepare pupils for switching to a Russian curriculum.

The strategic city fell to Moscow's forces following a devastating siege that culminated when Ukrainian forces laid down arms last week at the Azovstal steelworks where they were holding out.

"The occupiers have announced the extension of the school year until September 1," city official Petro Andryushchenko wrote on social media.

There was no confirmation of the announcement from the Russian side.